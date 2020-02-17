Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 147.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,544,956 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115,041 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $29,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 739,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,763,453 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,749 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,092,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 143,070 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 46.1% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 921,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 290,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.4% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 869,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at $808,153.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. 9,620,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,274,363. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

