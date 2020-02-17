Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NET. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NYSE NET traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,739,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,922. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 678.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 690,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 601,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 302,028 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

