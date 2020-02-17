CLS Investments LLC Has $312,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 106.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $21,683,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $39.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

