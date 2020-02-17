CLS Investments LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

JKHY opened at $172.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.14 and a 200 day moving average of $146.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

