CLS Investments LLC Sells 390 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CLS Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal in the third quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $122.99 on Monday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $93.98 and a one year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

