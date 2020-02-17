CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Down 7.8% in January

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 10,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,634,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,351 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,588,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,473,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,818,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,578,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI opened at $9.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

