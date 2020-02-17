CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NYSE:CNO opened at $19.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

