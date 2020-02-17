Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 196,162 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,162 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.