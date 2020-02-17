Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 196,162 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,162 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.
Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48.
Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.