Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 55,131 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 122.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,350,496 shares of company stock valued at $35,595,633. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

