Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.85.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $245.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $267.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $245.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

