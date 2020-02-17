Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 931.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,808 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 129,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 63,424 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 200,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,885 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

