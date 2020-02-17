Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $15.90 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Markel makes up about 1.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Markel were worth $15,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Markel by 52.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,323.64 on Monday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,325.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,194.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,156.71.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 39.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,837,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $1,871,099. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

