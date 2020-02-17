Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $9.59 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,028,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,922 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1331 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

