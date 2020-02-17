Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 69 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 26.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 33,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $180.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

