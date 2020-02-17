Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd (NYSE:MIE) Trading Down 1.1%

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.12, 213,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 236,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.
Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MIE)
Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.
