Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd (NYSE:MIE) Trading Down 1.1%

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.12, 213,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 236,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Get Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 34.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the period.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MIE)

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.