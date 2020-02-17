CoinFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27,434.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Kyber Network, FCoin and Kucoin. CoinFi has a total market cap of $345,942.00 and approximately $27,434.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, FCoin, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

