CoinPoker Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,497.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.47 million and $48,497.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.48 or 0.03055730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00232620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00145807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 295,068,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,969,640 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.