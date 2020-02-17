Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,281 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.95 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25.

