Comerica Bank Has $39.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $39,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 929,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177,085 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,879,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,167,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,086,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VONG stock opened at $196.40 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.92 and a fifty-two week high of $196.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.