Comerica Bank Has $51.53 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,689 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $51,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 947,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 36,614 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.