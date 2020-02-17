Comerica Bank Has $66.09 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $66,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.95.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.99 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

