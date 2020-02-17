Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $43,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

