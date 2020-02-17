Comerica Bank Sells 5,855 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 624,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $78,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $126.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $311.50 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Macquarie upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

