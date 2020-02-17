Comerica Bank Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $36,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $234.64 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $169.27 and a 52 week high of $234.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.42.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

