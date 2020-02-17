Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $19.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. 574,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,125. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 87,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Commercial Metals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

