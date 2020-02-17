Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.06 ($7.05).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock opened at €6.61 ($7.69) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of €8.26 ($9.60). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.41. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.