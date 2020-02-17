Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Plans Interim Dividend of $2.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of ASX:CBA opened at A$89.46 ($63.45) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.40 billion and a PE ratio of 19.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$83.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$80.90. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of A$69.72 ($49.45) and a one year high of A$85.97 ($60.97).

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.