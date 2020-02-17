Comparing Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) & WPX Energy (NASDAQ:WPX)

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

97.3% of WPX Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of WPX Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Extraction Oil & Gas and WPX Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 4 5 3 0 1.92 WPX Energy 0 1 20 0 2.95

Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 352.44%. WPX Energy has a consensus target price of $16.55, suggesting a potential upside of 39.19%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than WPX Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPX Energy has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and WPX Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas 10.06% -5.61% -2.41% WPX Energy 25.50% 2.39% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and WPX Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $1.06 billion 0.12 $114.57 million ($0.10) -9.50 WPX Energy $2.31 billion 2.15 $151.00 million $0.09 132.11

WPX Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WPX Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WPX Energy beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 479.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.