Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $27,718,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 58.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 305,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 132,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMP opened at $63.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

