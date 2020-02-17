Concoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4,054.00 (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, Concoin has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Concoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Concoin has a total market capitalization of $4,054.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.94 or 0.02806173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00231534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00145748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Concoin

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin . The official website for Concoin is www.concoin.com

Buying and Selling Concoin

Concoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

