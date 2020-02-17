Connable Office Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,000. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 1.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE opened at $72.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.83. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.