Connable Office Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,523 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,322,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the third quarter valued at $32,990,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Godaddy by 51.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 434,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after buying an additional 147,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Godaddy in the third quarter valued at $9,198,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Godaddy news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $68,801.04. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $38,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,421.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,462 shares of company stock valued at $372,963 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $78.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

