Connable Office Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,603 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $51,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.