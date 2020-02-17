Connable Office Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,561,000 after purchasing an additional 706,200 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,004,000 after acquiring an additional 315,137 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 251,747 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,823,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,675,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

CP stock opened at $270.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.83. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

