Connable Office Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up about 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock opened at $153.46 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $121.48 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.27.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

