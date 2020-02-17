Connable Office Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,406,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,628,000 after buying an additional 169,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,563,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

Shares of BDX opened at $260.22 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

