Connable Office Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $763.20 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $638.92 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $799.24 and its 200-day moving average is $731.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.86.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,761 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.40, for a total transaction of $3,458,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,248 shares of company stock worth $12,926,170. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

