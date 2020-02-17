Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNST. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CNST opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 6.94. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $59.49.

In related news, Director Anthony B. Evnin acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $299,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $952,757. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.