Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives $43.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 in the last three months. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 682.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 6,291,456 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

