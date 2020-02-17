CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,536,000 after purchasing an additional 445,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,903,000 after purchasing an additional 48,262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 140,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.33.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSGP traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $731.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,023. The business has a fifty day moving average of $646.66 and a 200 day moving average of $606.57. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $400.00 and a 1 year high of $746.70.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

