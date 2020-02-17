Couchain (COU) Market Cap Reaches $7,071.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Couchain has a total market cap of $7,071.00 and approximately $7,807.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00049032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00481835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.83 or 0.06284480 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00066684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028053 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005288 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010409 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

