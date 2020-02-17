COVA Price Hits $0.0004 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. COVA has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. In the last seven days, COVA has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.02736075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00228214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00141069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021563 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

