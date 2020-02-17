Covesting Reaches Market Capitalization of $972,955.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $972,955.00 and approximately $4,110.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.02781670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00229853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00142738 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021670 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.