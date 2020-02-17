Cowen Raises Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $165.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $147.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.15.

AYX stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 415.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $587,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $4,370,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,055 shares of company stock valued at $18,540,877 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

