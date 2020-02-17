Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $164.89. 241,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.36 and a 200-day moving average of $160.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.50 and a 52-week high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.