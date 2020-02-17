Credit Suisse Group Cuts Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target to $284.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $296.00 to $284.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.57.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $246.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.98 and a 200-day moving average of $236.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $196.26 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

