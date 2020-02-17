CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ CRHM opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.43.
CRH Medical Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.