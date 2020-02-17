CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ CRHM opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

