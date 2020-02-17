Critical Analysis: Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) & Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Neuralstem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$28.87 million ($0.86) -9.60 Neuralstem $260,000.00 8.06 -$4.93 million N/A N/A

Neuralstem has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuralstem has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Aptose Biosciences and Neuralstem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.89%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Neuralstem shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Neuralstem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Neuralstem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -109.51% -92.61% Neuralstem -39,417.64% -170.51% -110.16%

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Neuralstem on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

