Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $74.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

