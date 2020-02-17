Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,964 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $263.48 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.57.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

